At the end of 2019, the Yaroslavl police received a number of statements on cases of fraud - an unknown person informed pensioners by phone that their relative had committed a traffic crime, convincing them to hand over or transfer funds for his release from liability.

Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region in the course of a complex of operational and search activities detained the man suspected of committing the fraud. It turned out to be a non-working, repeatedly convicted resident of the Samara Region born in 1984, who had been released from prison at the end of 2019 and immediately began committing fraudulent acts. The suspect is a drug addict. Police officers established his involvement in the commission of seven unlawful acts in the Krasnoperekopsky and Frunzensky districts of Yaroslavl. The total damage amounts to about 400 thousand rubles.

On this fact criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code (“Fraud”). At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the suspect.