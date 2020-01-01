As a result of operational measures, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sorochinsky Urban District established the fact of funds misappropriation by the chief accountant of an auto parts store in the city of Sorochinsk.

Police found that a 40-year-old local resident, in accordance with her official duties, had access to the bank account of the store. In the period from January 1, 2016 to December 9, 2019, the offender transferred about four million rubles from the store’s account to her personal account.

The 49-year-old store-owner, having discovered the fact of funds embezzlement, turned to the police. Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sorochinsky Urban District seized accounting documents and collected evidence of the unlawful activity of the suspect.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code “Appropriation or embezzlement”. The maximum sanction of this part of the article involves a deprivation of liberty for up to ten years. The preventive measure selected for the suspect was a subscription on her own recognizance.