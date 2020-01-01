The unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region completed the preliminary investigation and sent to court a criminal case charging a 45-year-old local resident with a large-scale fraud in the amount of 1.74 million rubles.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in 2016-2018, the defendant, being an employee of a budgetary institution, systematically had stolen money from the wage fund at the place of work. She overstated the amount due for accrual to herself and some other employees, after which the funds were credited to her bank account. She disposed of the stolen money in the amount of 1.74 million rubles at her discretion.

The fact of fraud was revealed as a result of a complex of operational-search measures carried out by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region. During the preliminary investigation, the material damage was voluntarily compensated in full.

Currently, a criminal case charging a local resident of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud” has been sent to the Central District Court of Voronezh for consideration on the merits.

For committing this unlawful act, the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.