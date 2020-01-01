“A special operation to detain suspects in a series of thefts of money from bank accounts was carried out by operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic together with colleagues from Udmurtia and the Moscow Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia. In the suburbs of Moscow and in the city of Izhevsk, 11 alleged members of the criminal group were detained. According to preliminary data, within three months they have stolen more than 3 million rubles, about 200 people can be recognized as victims.

In October last year, a citizen, from whose account funds were debited without his knowledge, applied to the MIA of Russia Administration for Cheboksary. On this fact the investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers revealed the scheme used by the offenders. Data on payment cards, access codes to them and the numbers of victims' electronic wallets were intercepted on various Internet sites. Having learned the bank details, the accomplices bought goods and services using other people's money on a popular Internet resource.

Police officers arranged interaction with the security service of the company owner of the resource. Joint efforts made it possible to identify one of the alleged organizers of the unlawful activity, and then the entire chain of people involved in the illegal business.

At the detention, some suspects actively resisted. So, one of them refused to open the door of his apartment in Izhevsk, blocking it with large-sized household appliances. Special unit fighters had to storm the premises.

Currently, two of the defendants are in custody, with regard to 9 people, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.