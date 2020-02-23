On the Defender of the Fatherland Day, the delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia took part in the ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the sites of the most important memorials of the capital. Among them - the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall, a monument to the great commander Marshal Georgy Zhukov on the Manezhnaya Square and the monument “Grateful Russia - to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty” on the Trubnaya Square.

The departmental delegation was led by the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy.

With deep respect and reverence, representatives of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs annually pay tribute to the defenders of the Fatherland. According to employees of law enforcement bodies, the courage and heroism of our predecessors, examples of their steadfastness, patriotism, fidelity to professional and service duty are the best examples for the new generation of police officers.

Starting in the Aleksandrovsky Garden, commemorative events ended on the Trubnaya Square with a solemn march of a guard of honor company.