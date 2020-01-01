The General Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case of fraud, attempted embezzlement by deceit and legalization (laundering) of funds acquired as a result of a crime. These facts were revealed by Criminal Investigation officers of the Territorial police.

The investigation established that a resident of Stavropol had learned that his friend, on the basis of a power of attorney, was taking part in a civil matter as a representative of one of the enterprises. The man offered him assistance in getting a court ruling to refuse claims for the recovery of funds in the amount of about 180 million rubles from this organization. The offender, in order to create the appearance of truthfulness of his intentions to fulfill the promise, reported that he allegedly had a relative in higher courts and an acquaintance with a scientific degree in jurisprudence. The deceived man handed over to the offender in an office in the territory of the regional center 15 million rubles for providing assistance.

Subsequently, the pseudo-assistant requested another eleven million rubles. The representative of the injured party, realizing that he was acting illegally and that a crime was being committed against him, turned to the police, where he reported on the committed illegal act.

The investigation also established that in order to give a look of legitimacy to the possession, use and disposal of the money received, the defendant legalized 15 million rubles by acquiring a land plot and constructing a house, a garage and other non-residential premises on it. In addition, he registered the property to the name of a relative who was unaware of his unlawful acts.

The investigator collected a sufficient evidence base of the citizen’s unlawful activity, conducted a number of necessary examinations and studies. Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Promyshlenny District Court of Stavropol for consideration on the merits.

Currently, the citizen is serving a sentence for a previously committed crime of the attempted fraud.