During the monitoring of the media on the air of one of the federal channels, attention was drawn to the story of 25-year-old Vladimir Mylnikov, who never had any identity documents.

Vladimir’s mother said that in her youth she moved from the Kaliningrad region to Moldova, where she gave birth to a son, but she did not apply for birth documents. According to the woman, the child’s father beat her. Unable to stand that, she fled with her son to Russia, where she also did not officially register the boy, as she allegedly feared for his life.

All this time, Vladimir Mylnikov lived on the territory of the Russian Federation without documents. Trying to solve this problem on his own, in September 2019, the young man turned to the unit for migration issues of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Chernyakhovsky” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region. The police carried out a procedure of his identification. In October of that year, it was concluded that it was impossible to resolve the issue of documenting his status because of the absence of a birth certificate.

Taking into account the complexity of the situation in which Vladimir found himself, the regional Administration for Migration Issues decided to assist him in obtaining that document. A request was sent to the competent authority of the Republic of Moldova through the Department of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation for the Kaliningrad Region to request information on the presence (absence) of a roster record of the birth of the young man. In addition, officers of the migration unit helped the man draw up a statement to establish the fact of birth in court.

Currently, Vladimir Mylnikov applied to the Chernyakhovsky City Court of the Kaliningrad Region with the specified statement. The legal status of Vladimir will be determined by a court decision. After that, he will be able to obtain a Russian passport, since his mother at the time of the birth of her son was a citizen of the Russian Federation.