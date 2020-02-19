Delegations of 80 countries are led by the heads of ministries in charge of transport, road infrastructure and traffic safety. The Conference is attended as well by heads of international organizations, representatives of non-governmental organizations, business, civil society, academia and the media.

The Russian delegation, headed by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, includes the Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate Mikhail Chernikov. He took part in the panel discussions of the conference.

In his speech to foreign colleagues, Mikhail Chernikov noted that Russia was taking into account the experience of other countries, for example, Sweden, where the goal of zero mortality on the roads was declared in 1997 already.

Participants in the events included in the program of the World Conference emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the need for the world community to coordinate the activities of different countries in road safety improvement. The Stockholm forum has become a good platform for the exchange of experience and the dissemination of international best practices.

Mikhail Chernikov said also that currently in society there existed a high demand for improving road safety, and the younger generation was especially concerned about that issue. Young people express their readiness to join the process of resolving road safety issues and do everything possible to help save human lives and make the future comfortable and safe.

Earlier, at a plenary meeting, Vladimir Kolokoltsev informed the conference participants about the progress in implementing program documents aimed at improving the road safety in our country. The MIA of Russia Chief recalled that the Russian Federation became the organizer of the First World Ministerial Conference, which had taken place in Moscow in 2009. It became a global forum in the field of road safety and allowed bringing these issues to a qualitatively new level, and giving the efforts of the international community a systematic and focused character.

“The Russian Federation is ready to share best practices in reducing mortality and injuries from road traffic accidents, and to strengthen international cooperation in this area,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev stated.

Within the framework of the two-day conference, the Russian delegation will familiarize representatives of foreign law enforcement agencies with the best practices of implementing road safety projects. The conference plans to define joint perspectives and the direction of efforts to improve the road safety in the world, to hold a comprehensive discussion of issues related to the legislative support of this activity.