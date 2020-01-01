“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Ramensky Urban District, detained suspects of thefts of foreign cars in the Moscow Region.

According to available information, in January of this year at nighttime, four men stole from a local resident a SUV parked in the courtyard of an apartment building.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police found the stolen vehicle a few kilometers away from the place of theft. The offenders watched the SUV from a car parked nearby, checking if it was equipped with GPS beacons. At that moment, the defendants were detained by field investigators.

It turned out that the detainees were involved in two similar thefts committed in the region. Police officers seized one of the stolen foreign cars in a garage box in the Ramensky District. The second car was found in a car service located in the Leninsky District. The car-thieves managed to disassemble it into parts for the purpose of their further sale through Internet sites. The total damage caused to the car owners exceeded 3 million rubles. It is worth noting that the offenders specialized in the theft of Japanese and Korean vehicles.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administrations “Ramenskoye” and “Lyuberertskoye” initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by parts 3 and 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

For two of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for another two - in the form of house arrest.

Currently, necessary investigative steps are being taken to identify additional episodes and establish partners in illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.