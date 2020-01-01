“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained two suspects of fraud.

The police were contacted by a resident of the capital. He said that he had acquired a software program with which one could earn money on bets at bookmakers. After some time, the citizen realized that he had become a victim of scammers, since in fact it turned impossible to get any money.

The police found out that the offenders organized a video channel in one of the messengers. In a commercial, an unknown person hiding his face behind a plastic black mask told about an easy way to earn money on bets in bookmaker offices. To get daily profits, it was supposedly sufficient to just replenish your account and purchase a special bot program that would automatically make winning bets. The gullible Muscovite got attracted by that bait.

On this fact the investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the operative-search activities the Police detained two suspects in the Moscow Region. During searches at their residence addresses, two million rubles, bank cards, mobile phones and computers of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.