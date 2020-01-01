The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Stockholm met with the Minister for Infrastructure of Sweden Tumas Enerut.

The Russian Minister of Internal Affairs thanked the Swedish Minister for supporting and continuing the Russian initiative of organizing a conference on road safety, the purpose of which was to develop universal measures for reducing the level of injuries and mortality.

The Minister emphasized that in Russia the Road Safety Strategy for 2018-2024 had set the task of achieving the level of no more than four deaths per 100 thousand people by 2024, and striving for “zero mortality” by the year 2030.

The parties discussed as well the experience of Sweden in the application of automated systems for identification of persons driving vehicles in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

The meeting participants confirmed the importance of maintaining contacts and holding expert consultations both at the bilateral level and at relevant international venues.