Your Majesty!

Dear ladies and gentlemen, colleagues!

We welcome the holding of today's conference and express our appreciation to Sweden for hosting and organizing this relevant and timely event.

Russia considers road safety improvement as one of the state policy priorities, an important factor in sustainable socio-economic and demographic development.

In this regard, our country traditionally attaches great importance to international cooperation in this sphere.

So, Russia became an organizer of the First World Ministerial Conference, which took place in Moscow in 2009.

It became a global forum in the field of road safety and allowed bringing these issues to a qualitatively new level, and giving the efforts of the international community a systematic and focused character.

This year is special and in many respects it is a turning point for the implementation of the international agenda on this subject.

The time allotted 5 years ago to achieve the goal, set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of reducing by half the mortality and injuries from traffic accidents, is expiring. The first ever United Nations Road Safety Decade is coming to its completion.

The current term of office of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Road Safety is about to expire.

In recent years, much has been done to improve road safety in the world.

The United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund has been created and launched, of which we are pleased to be one of the largest donors.

From the very beginning, Russia has been actively participating in the work of the governing bodies of the Fund and calls on interested parties to provide it with the necessary financial support.

However, some emerging positive trends are not enough to call the situation in this area satisfactory.

In absolute terms, mortality from traffic accidents in the world continues to increase.

This means that the international community is faced with the question of what additional efforts are required to change the situation.

We welcome the solutions proposed in the Stockholm Declaration to be adopted today and support this document.

We note the emphasis made in the declaration on ensuring inter-sectoral coordination and joining the efforts by the whole society in the struggle for road safety.

In this context, we agree with the need to extend the deadline for the implementation of this task and to intensify work to achieve it by the year 2030.

We believe that at the international level, the implementation of such tasks will be facilitated by the announcement of the second UN Decade of Action for Road Safety and the renewal of the mandate of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on this topic.

In this regard, we welcome the idea of convening a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Road Safety, as laid down in our declaration.

We hope that the traditional resolution of the General Assembly, the draft of which Russia intends to submit in April this year, will be the basis for further practical cooperation within the United Nations.

Russia has adopted program documents aimed at reducing mortality from road traffic accidents; it has been announced that it is striving for the zero level of such mortality by the year 2030.

Ways to achieve these goals are outlined in the federal project “Road Safety”, which is a structural component of the national project “Safe and High-Quality Roads”.

The activities of Russian state authorities are focused on such key areas of road safety as the formation of a culture of behavior and the proper level of legal awareness of road users; increasing the protection of pedestrians from traffic accidents, as well as the development of a system of assistance to victims.

The work performed allowed us to ensure positive dynamics in the state of road safety both in general and by certain categories of participants.

Thanks to measures taken in Russia over the period of implementation of the UN Decade of Action, the main accident indicators have reduced: the number of road traffic accidents and the number of people killed in them has reduced by more than one third, including pedestrians – where the number has reduced by almost a half.

An indicator such as social risk decreased by 40%.

This significant result was achieved in conditions of intensive growth of the fleet of vehicles.

The Russian Federation is ready to share its best practices in reducing mortality and injuries from road traffic accidents, and to strengthen international cooperation in this area.

Thank you for attention.