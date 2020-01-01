Today in Stockholm, a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and the Minister for Home Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Mikael Damberg. An interagency event of this level was held for the first time.

The Russian Minister emphasized the relevance of dialog and practical interaction with the Swedish side through law enforcement agencies. Particular emphasis was placed on such pressing issues as combating organized crime, illegal migration and drug trafficking, and anti-terrorism activities.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev drew attention to the need of expanding contacts on the anti-drug track and handed over to the foreign colleague a list of psychoactive substances for which state control measures were established in Russia in the period from 2017 to 2019.

The activities of the Group of Personal Representatives of the Heads of Governments of the Council of the Baltic Sea States on cooperation in combating the organized crime were praised. The preservation of the established format of joint actions will continue assisting the achievement of practical results.

The parties agree that the interaction of law enforcement agencies of Russia and Sweden is carried out, upon the whole, in the working order, there are positive results in the area of tracking and identifying individuals, providing legal assistance, verifying information about economic crimes, ensuring the safety of major sports events. In particular, the effectiveness of coordinated efforts in searching for and returning the stolen vehicles identified in the territories of the two countries was noted.

The MIA of Russia Chief assessed positively the accreditation in the Kingdom of Sweden of a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, who can promptly provide assistance on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting participants confirmed their readiness to increase the information exchange in combating organized and other types of crime, as well as provide each other with expert analytical and practical assistance within the framework of existing international legal instruments.