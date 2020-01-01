“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived to Stockholm. Here, in the capital of the Kingdom of Sweden, from 19 to 20 February the Third World Ministerial Conference on Road Safety will be held, at which a speech by the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is planned.

In addition, Vladimir Kolokoltsev will hold bilateral meetings with Swedish partners - Minister for Home Affairs Mikael Damberg and Minister of Infrastructure Tumas Enerut,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

