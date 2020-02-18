The Kemerovsky District Court delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 56-year old resident of the regional center. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In August 2018, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region received information about the upcoming sale of a large batch of prohibited substances. During operative-search activities the Police established the identity of the suspect and organized an observation of him. In the forest belt along the Kemerovo-Yashkino-Taiga highway, the offender dug out a bundle from the ground, after which the investigators detained the drug dealer. The study found about 1 kilogram of heroin inside the package seized from the suspect. The detainee became a defendant in a criminal case. Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region found that the drug dealer had wanted to exchange a large batch of the prohibited substance for a dormitory room.

After collecting the evidence base, the criminal case was sent to the court, which sentenced the drug dealer to 11 years in prison.