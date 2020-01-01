Police officers promptly received operative information that an unknown person was cutting trees in the Psebaysky forestry. Law enforcers went to the scene and detained red-handed a 29-year-old resident of the village of Andryukovskaya. The man cut down four tree-willows. The amount of the damage exceeded 1,000,000 rubles.
Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mostovsky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.
