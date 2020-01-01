The investigation found that a 51-year-old man, holding the position of director of a commercial organization and possessing the necessary administrative powers, attempted a theft of money belonging to the budget in the amount of over 900 thousand rubles.

The defendant received at his disposal an obviously fictitious contract for the supply of fish products and a consignment note, made and signed on behalf of the director of one of the companies in the city of Murmansk, in accordance with which his company had allegedly acquired biological resources worth more than 9 million rubles.

In reality, the fish products indicated on the invoice issued on behalf of the supplier company was purchased from another organization applying a special tax regime, which meant that VAT refund was not applied.

Knowing the fictitious nature of the purchase and sale transaction, the suspect instructed the accountant to include deliberately inaccurate data reflecting the amount of VAT when preparing tax returns, which included information about the amount of the tax deduction for value added tax and, accordingly, the amount of the tax to be refunded.

The man could not bring his intent to the end, because his actions were suppressed by officers of the FTS of Russia Inspectorate for the city of Murmansk during a desk tax audit.

After that the Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.