As part of the Operational Prevention Event “Zaslon 2020” (Barrier-2020), while patrolling the territory of the city of Dudinka, traffic police stopped a truck under the control of a resident of Norilsk born in 1985, in whose van 34 sacks of white fish without the corresponding accompanying documents for transportation were found.

As established in the course of the inquiry, the man had bought the fish from an unknown person, and had been transporting it to the city of Norilsk for sale. In total, the police seized 289 species of the Nelma fish and 622 species of Muksun fish with a total weight of about 1,100 kg. The amount of the damage exceeded 5 million rubles.

In relation to the driver, the traffic police compiled two administrative protocols under part 2 of Article 12.3 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation - for the lack of a driver’s license, as well as for the lack of documents for the transported goods.

On this fact, investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taimyr Dolgan-Nenetsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.