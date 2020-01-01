During the investigation it was established that a resident of the Andropovsky District was the de facto director of several companies which formally were managed by other citizens unaware of his unlawful activities.

In order to obtain illegal income, he concluded on behalf of those enterprises contracts for the purchase and sale of agricultural products with several peasant farms. However, he did not fulfill the terms of the contracts, having received the goods, he did not pay for them in full, causing a damage to suppliers in the amount of over eight million rubles.

Subsequently, the offender managed to deceive another entrepreneur with whom he concluded an agreement on the supply of agricultural products in the amount of 46 million rubles, and having received the payment from him, he delivered the goods only for 20.5 million rubles. He stole the remaining funds, disposing of them at his discretion.

The General Administration for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 5 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

The defendant is currently in custody for a previously committed similar crime. The investigator takes the necessary procedural actions.