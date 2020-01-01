“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region suppressed the activities of a clandestine workshop producing and selling counterfeit perfumes. A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 180 of the RF Criminal Code.

It was established that the workshop was located in a warehouse in the Zheleznodorozhny District of the city of Rostov-on-Don. There, the police found equipment for pouring liquid into bottles, packaging material, accessories bearing the trademarks of well-known manufacturers, oils and perfumes used for the production of perfumery, as well as over 20 thousand units of goods ready for sale. According to preliminary estimates the damage to right holders exceeds 100 million rubles. In addition, documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

The alleged organizer of the illegal business was detained. He turned to be a 38-year-old resident of the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the location of outlets for the sale of counterfeit goods, as well as logistics routes,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.