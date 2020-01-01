The General Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory completed the criminal investigation into the fact of theft on a particularly large scale. The unlawful act was revealed by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the regional GA.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that an employee of a transport company, acting as part to a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy, had stolen three fuel cards from the office of an organization located in the village of Nadezhda, Shpakovsky District.

Using cards with a paid limit, the offenders for cash reward refueled everyone’s cars with diesel fuel at a gas station in the Stavropol Territory and the Republic of Kalmykia. In total, they managed to steal about 44 thousand liters of fuel and lubricants, having cashed out about two million rubles.

The General Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.