To check the compliance by foreign citizens with the regime of stay in the Russian Federation, police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin checked an apartment located in a house on the Karl Marx street.

The Police found that the 34-year-old landlady registered 10 foreign nationals with a migration register, but did not provide them with temporary housing.

The inquirer of the Police Division initiated, a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.