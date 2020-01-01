Today, a draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “On improving the activities of detention centers for juvenile offenders” (hereinafter - the draft order) has been posted for public discussion on the Federal Portal of the draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The development of amended draft normative legal act determining the organization of the activities of temporary detention centers for juvenile offenders (hereinafter referred to as TsVSNP, Centers), is necessitated by the need to update the relevant departmental order.

When developing the draft, the proposals of the MIAs in the republics, the GAs, and administrations of the MIA of Russia for other constituent entities of the Russian Federation were taken into account.

Placement to the TsVSNP is used as a form of preventive influence on minors who have committed socially dangerous acts before reaching the age of criminal prosecution, offenses, as well as those who demonstrate persistent illegal behavior.

The draft order provides for clarification of the procedure for organizing the reception, placement and temporary detention of juvenile delinquents in the Centers, specification of the organization of individual preventive and psychological work with juvenile delinquents, optimization of the distribution of transit functions between the Centers and clarification of the procedure for arranging and transporting minors.

The focus of normative regulation of the submitted draft order is on the improvement of the operational and service activities of the TsVSNP.

The implementation of the Administrative Regulation requirements will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or additional funding from the federal budget.