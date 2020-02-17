The MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gaz-Zavodsky” received a message from the director of a gold mining enterprise about the theft of a soil hammering and crushing device worth 3,942,000 rubles.

A criminal case on the fact of secret theft of another person's property on a particularly large scale was initiated by an investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gas-Zavodsky”.

During the operational-search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with colleagues from the territorial authority, identified and detained four residents of the Gaz-Zavodsky District aged from 25 to 46 and a 26-year-old resident of Chita.

It was established that the previously convicted citizens, having the intention to steal other's property, illegally penetrated the territory of the enterprise, loaded the device onto a lorry and stole it, intending to sell it for five million rubles. Through the measures taken by law enforcement officers, the whereabouts of the stolen property were established. The device has been seized and will soon be returned to the enterprise.

With regard to four detainees the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the fifth - recognizance not to leave and behave properly.