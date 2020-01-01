In the course of several months, the duty-unit of the Lazarevsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi received reports that unidentified persons damaged property belonging to local residents through arson. The total damage amounted to about 2,000,000 rubles.

During the operational-investigation activities the police established the identity of the suspects in the crime. The 20-year-old local resident and the previously convicted 32-year-old visitor from a neighboring republic were detained by criminal investigators in the resort city and taken to the police division for further proceedings.

The investigation established that the suspects were involved in six facts of arson of other's property. For several months, on the basis of hostile relations with the victims, the offenders set fire to the victims' house, cafe and car.

A criminal case was opened against the offenders by the investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional destruction or damage to property”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.