“Moscow police detained suspect of attack on citizens in Orthodox church on Bakuninskaya Street.

As previously reported, the offender entered the altar of the church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker and stabbed two men. People in the church prevented the offender from escaping.

Police patrol officers who arrived at the scene within 3 minutes, detained the suspect, who turned to be a 26-year-old resident of the city of Lipetsk without a criminal record. A knife, gloves and package with a substance of plant origin were seized from him. Forensic study has shown that this is marijuana.

The Chief of the Inquiry unit of the Mia Division for the Basmanny District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 213 and Article 116 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The criminal case was transferred to the Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow. The police take the necessary investigation and search measures. The suspect was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation plans to petition the court to choose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.