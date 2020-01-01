Police officers’ recollections of the years of army service and archival photographs - read and see all this in our official accounts and on the MIA MEDIA portal next week.

“On the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia launches the All-Russian flash mob “Served and Serve”. Police officers across the country will tell interesting stories about their conscription service in the armed forces. Will remember comrades and commanders. How they took the Oath, went to round-the-clock duty, made plans for the future and filled the demobilization album.

I am sure that the police will have much to share. After all, it was in the army that they tempered their character, learned firsthand the meaning of responsibility and discipline, mutual assistance and overcoming. Photographs, many of which are already several decades old, will help dipping again into the unforgettable army atmosphere,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

For participation in the action it is necessary to send to the press service of your territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia 2 photos - a modern and an archival one (in military uniform), accompanied by a short comment - a recollection of the service. They will be published in the MIA official accounts on Instagram and other social media under the hashtag #СлужилиИслужим (Served and serve).

“We invite you to take part in the #СлужилиИслужим challenge not only police officers from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok, but also representatives of other law enforcement agencies. Dear defenders of the Fatherland, we are waiting for your photos and army recollections. And let this flash mob unite everyone who has dedicated his life to serving the Motherland!” Irina Volk summed up.

