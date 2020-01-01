Based on the operational information, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, together with traffic police officers with the power support of the special unit “Grom”, detained a resident of the Rostov Region suspected of drug trafficking.

During a personal search, five plastic bags with a substance were found in a jacket pocket and seized, and a polymer bundle with a powder substance was also found in the car. The seized substance was sent for examination, which established that it contained narcotic drugs - mephedrone and N-methylephedrone, with a total weight of more than 250 grams. The investigators found out that the detainee had been storing the drug for further sale through caches in the Rostov Region. During the check, the police found six more wholesale batches with a synthetic narcotic substance, hidden in caches. The total weight of the seized substance - more than one and a half kilograms.

The investigating unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted crime - illegal sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale”. The suspect faces a possibility of imprisonment for a term of 15 to 20 years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.