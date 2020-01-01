Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory, together with colleagues from the regional FSB department, as a result of operational measures, suppressed the activities of an illegal workshop, where the production of unmarked alcohol-containing and alcoholic products was carried out.

In the premises located in one of the settlements of the Petrovsky Urban District, law enforcement officers found a production line where alcohol was mixed with water and various additives, bottled, supplied with glued-on labels and then transported for sale.

About ten thousand bottles of various volumes with alcohol-containing products - surrogate vodka, cognac and wine drink disguised as various well known brands, one and a half thousand ten liter containers with ethyl alcohol, as well as manufacturing equipment, fake labels and excise stamps, corks and empty containers were seized by the investigators.

The total value of seized counterfeit products amounted to about four million rubles.

During a series of operational events, police officers of the territorial GA, together with colleagues from the FSB regional department, identified the two offenders involved in the unlawful act.

Currently, these residents of one of the neighboring regions are on the federal wanted list, measures are being taken to establish their whereabouts and to detain them.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Petrovsky Urban District instituted criminal proceedings on the features of the crimes stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code and part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Russian Criminal Code.