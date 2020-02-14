Ekaterina Bukina performed in the weight category of up to 76 kilograms. In the finals of the championship in Rome, she managed to keep by a four-point throw the advantage gained over four-time European champion Yasmine Adar from Turkey and won.

Recall that Ekaterina is the champion and medalist of the Russian freestyle wrestling championships, medalist of the world, European and European games, a bronze medalist of the XXXI Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Ekaterina Bukina is a Honored Master of Sports of Russia and in 2019 she won a gold medal at the traditional International Women's Wrestling Tournament of the Spanish Grand Prix, and also became a silver medalist at the International Women's Freestyle Wrestling Tournament in Poland.

As an employee of the training unit of the Division for work with the personnel of the MIA GA, she takes an active part in conducting physical training for police officers.