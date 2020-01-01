Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the South-Western Administrative District of Moscow, detained a citizen of the Republic of Belarus announced wanted for a series of thefts.

According to available information, in their homeland, the Vitebsk Region, the offender as part of an organized group stole personal property and money from pensioners' homes. According to the preliminary information, the total damage amounted to about 15 million rubles.

In October last year, the Belarusian law enforcement authorities put the suspect on the wanted list for crimes under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs established the whereabouts of the wanted person and detained him in the Zyuzino District of the capital. It turned out that the man was staying illegally in the territory of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect.