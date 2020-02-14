Meetings of working groups were held in the capital, which included representatives of competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the field of combating drug crime and controlling precursors. The events were organized by the GA for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The participants agreed on the advisability of developing international cooperation in the area of training anti-drug personnel, and also stressed the importance of providing mutual legal assistance.

Representatives of the SCO member states reviewed the implementation of the Program of Action for the Implementation of the Anti-Drug Strategy for 2018-2023.

The reports of foreign colleagues on the drug situation in their countries from the perspective of the results of 2019, as well as an analysis of the directions of criminal activity development, made it possible to identify urgent challenges and threats in the field of illicit drug trafficking. Experts also discussed sources and trends in the turnover of precursors used in the production of heroin and other types of narcotic drugs.

Upon completion of the events, their participants praised the effectiveness of joint anti-drug work in the SCO format and noted the significance of the contribution of each delegation. Foreign colleagues thanked the Russian side for the high level of organization and holding of working group meetings.