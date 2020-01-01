“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Moscow Region detained a man suspected of committing thefts.

It was established that the offender acted according to an earlier practiced scheme. He met lonely wealthy women and, trying to make a favorable impression, invited them for a coffee. If the lady agreed, then the man used to invite her into his car, and headed for one of the fast food restaurants. Having bought a hot drink, he secretly added a potent drug to it. On the way home, after a few sips, the woman was gradually loosing control of what was happening, and when in the apartment, she completely lost consciousness. After recovering, she discovered the loss of cash and jewelry.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained the suspect in one of the metropolitan areas. He turned to be previously repeatedly convicted resident of the city of Moscow.

Currently, two episodes of the detainee’s criminal activity have been documented. Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Serpukhovskoye” initiated criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During a search of his place of residence, precious items and jewelry, a pawn ticket of a pawnshop, and a container with a white powder, which was sent for research, were found and seized.

There is reason to believe that the offender could be involved in a number of similar crimes in the Moscow Region,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.