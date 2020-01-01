“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of brigandage.

It was established that the offenders placed an ad on the Internet about the wholesale of building materials at low prices. To simulate entrepreneurial activity, they rented premises in the urban settlement of Odintsovo through a front man and used it as a sales office. After some time, a resident of the Istrinsky District responded to the announcement. The man in a telephone conversation was informed that the transaction would be concluded only in cash. At the appointed time, the businessman arrived at the specified address and entered the negotiation room. A few minutes later three men burst into the room and, threatening with an object similar to a pistol, took three million rubles from him, and then disappeared.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained three suspects in Moscow. During searches of their places of residence, four traumatic pistols, brass knuckles and walkie-talkies were seized. A part of the stolen money, an expensive wristwatch, as well as a fake identity card of a representative of a public organization, visually similar to the document of a law enforcement officer, were discovered.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

At present, the defendant’s involvement in similar episodes of criminal activities is being checked,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.