On February 12, 2020, a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amending the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of March 25, 2015 was posted No. 272” (hereinafter – the draft resolution) was posted for public discussion on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The draft resolution proposes to update the issues of systematization of data obtained from video surveillance systems installed as part of the implementation of the requirements for anti-terrorist protection in public places.

The amendments proposed by the draft resolution are aimed at providing the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation with operational information on crimes being committed (already committed) in such places through informational interaction of video surveillance systems that currently provide continuous video surveillance of the situation with regional video surveillance subsystems of the hardware and software complex “Safe City”.

At the same time, the draft resolution provides for the mandatory inclusion of representatives of territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in interdepartmental commissions examining places of mass stay of citizens.

No additional federal budget funds will be required to implement the draft resolution.