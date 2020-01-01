Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, together with investigators from the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory, found that for two years a resident of the Chitinsky District illegally moved across the border of the Russian Federation 13 thousand cubic meters of timber, which, in accordance with an Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation, belonged to the category of strategically important goods. At the same time, he submitted declarations for exported goods to the Chita customs point, in which he indicated inaccurate information about their origin. The unlawful actions of the offender caused a damage to the Russian Federation in the amount of 39 million 755 thousand rubles.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the defendant in accordance with part 1 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years with a fine of up to one million rubles.

Currently, operational measures and investigative steps are being taken to identify all the circumstances of the committed unlawful act.