The investigation Division of the Rostov Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia completed the investigation and sent to court a criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft” in respect of six members of an organized group.

In April 2019, during the operational work on the case criminal investigation operatives of the police linear division at the Shakhtnaya station detained two local residents, born in 1971 and 1984, suspected of the theft. Inside the vehicles in which the offenders traveled, the police found and seized seven expensive parts of electric locomotives. In the course of subsequent activities, the investigators identified and detained four more people aged from 24 to 34 involved in the commission of that crime.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that one of the defendants, working as an electric locomotive driver in one of the locomotive depots, from January to April 2019 committed the theft of inductive shunts ISh-95 from operating electric locomotives in the Rostov Region. To achieve his criminal goals, he attracted a man who was an assistant to an electric locomotive driver in the above locomotive depot, as well as four more local residents, thereby creating a stable organized group. The roles of all the participants were clearly distributed – the driver and assistant during their work committed the theft of expensive parts and hid them in the protective forest belt along the railway. The remaining members of the group transported the parts by car to the house of the group organizer, where they disassembled those parts and subsequently sold them to the scrap metal collection point.

In total, from January to April 2019, members of the organized group secretly stole inductive shunts in the amount of 24 pieces from 10 electric locomotives VL80s. The material damage amounted to about 1 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed and handed over to Court for decision. The sanctions of paragraph “a” of part 4 of article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft” imply a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to 10 years.