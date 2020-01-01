At the stationary police post in the Verkhneuslonsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan, traffic police inspectors revealed two facts of drug trafficking.
At about 3 o'clock in the morning, traffic police officers stopped a Lada car, the passenger of which was obviously nervous. During a personal search of the passenger, a resident of the Republic of Bashkortostan, a plastic bag with 975 g of mephedrone was found and seized. The man was detained on suspicion of transporting drugs. A criminal investigation was initiated pursuant to Art. 30 and Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.
A little later, traffic police officers stopped the Hyundai car run by a 44-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, who was driving from Moscow to Kazan. There was a passenger in the car, a resident of the Sverdlovsk Region, during whose personal inspection a lumpy substance of a dark color was found and seized in the left sleeve of the jacket. In the bag there was also found a transparent plastic bag, inside of which there were two fragments of a dark substance. According to the results of the study, the seized substance was hashish with a total weight of 193 grams. The man was detained on suspicion of transporting drugs and was delivered to the police division.
A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 2 of Art. 228 of the Russian Criminal Code. In addition, administrative material was drawn up under Art. 6.9 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.
