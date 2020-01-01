The verdict of the Central District Court of Novokuznetsk in a criminal case brought against three local residents entered into force. They were charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 2 of Art. 163 of the Russian Criminal Code “Extortion”.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region collected evidence of the involvement of the group participants in two crimes. In one of them the head of a car service station was the victim. Extortionists demanded from him 100,000 rubles and a monthly fee of 5,000 rubles for “patronage”. Otherwise, they threatened him to “break his neck” or set fire to the car service station. To demonstrate the seriousness of their intentions, the criminals beat the entrepreneur, and one of them took out a sledgehammer and swung with it at the victim several times. In case of non-compliance with the requirements, the extortionists promised to “punish” the owner of the car service station.

Another victim in the criminal case was an employee of one of the organizations of the city. The accomplices demanded from him 800,000 rubles, which he allegedly owed to his former business companion. The racketeers beat the man and promised to bury him, demanding to write a debt receipt. At that, a double increase in the amount of debt was assumed for a delay. The resident of Novokuznetsk applied to the police. The extortionists were detained by criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Novokuznetsk.

After collecting the necessary evidence, the criminal case was sent to the Central District Court of Novokuznetsk, which sentenced the criminals to imprisonment for 3 years 6 months, 4 years and 4 years 6 months. The extortionists tried to appeal the verdict in the Kemerovo Regional Court, but the punishment for the defendants was left unchanged.