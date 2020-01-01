“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Moscow Region simultaneously carried out several preventive measures to suppress illegal activities of storage and sale of prohibited nicotine mixtures.

Thus, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow found 163 units of nicotine-containing mixtures weighing 2.6 kilograms in a retail outlet in the Teply Stan Street.

In addition, on the Bolshaya Dorogomilovskaya Street, investigators of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the Western Administrative District, identified a store in the utility room of which more than one thousand two hundred ready for sale packs of snus were stored.

Also in the warehouse complex in the Solnechnogorsky District, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region found a box rented by an individual entrepreneur. It contained 1,364 boxes, each containing 250 cans of a nicotine mixture ready for sale, and 27 plastic containers with that substance. The total amount of snus stored was about 327 thousand single doses.

All of the found nicotine-containing products were seized by the police and sent for examination.

Based on these facts, representatives of Rospotrebnadzor passed rulings on instituting administrative offense cases and conducting an administrative investigation in accordance with part 2 of Article 14.43 of the RF Code of Administrative Offenses.

Currently, the necessary operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.