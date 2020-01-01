Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region received information that a 38-year-old native of Berezovsky was involved in drug trafficking.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, investigators with the participation of the special purpose unit “Thunder” detained the suspect red-handed in the regional center. In a rented apartment, he was packing up prohibited substances intended for further no-contact sale.

During a search of the premises, the police discovered and seized the synthetic drug “salt” with a total weight of about 110 grams. For the purpose of conspiracy, the offender used candy wrappers as packaging material. Police found out that the suspect had agreed to illegal earnings, after receiving an offer via the Internet to become a drug courier. He packed the goods received in a no-contact way for further marketing through the so-called “caches”.

Currently, the investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region instituted a criminal case on the fact of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years. For the time of the investigation the suspect is placed into custody.