The police of the Novoaleksandrovsky Urban District are investigating a criminal case against a previously convicted local resident. An individual entrepreneur from a neighboring district suffered major losses from fraudulent actions of the citizen.

Earlier, the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoaleksandrovsky Urban District received a statement from a resident of the village of Ladovskaya Balka of the Krasnogvardeisky Municipal District. According to the man, he had concluded an agreement with one of the organizations, and delivered for storage 200 tons of wheat, but after a while he did not find his grain in the warehouse. The total amount of the damage was two million rubles.

Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoaleksandrovsky Urban District established that the citizen who had accepted the grain for storage from the applicant was involved in the commission of the unlawful act. The man was taken to the Internal Affairs Division, where he confessed to the crime. He said, that he had milled the received grain into flour and sold it, spending the proceeds for personal needs. It was also established that the citizen had unlawfully entered into that transaction on behalf of the head of the organization - his wife, although he knew from the start that he was not authorized to conclude and sign contracts.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoaleksandrovsky Urban District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.