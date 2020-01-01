The head of a courier organization turned to a precinct police officer and stated that one of the employees had misled the accounting office. An internal audit revealed a shortage of a large sum of money - almost half a million rubles.
During the operational measures taken, due to the coordinated actions of the police and the courier service, the offender was identified. The suspects turned to be a 49-year-old courier.
The suspect managed to hide facts of invoiced money misappropriation for a rather long time, since he was one of the most experienced employees in the organization and had a good reputation. Unlike other workers, he was allowed to report on invoices less frequently than on a daily basis, as required by the rules.
A criminal case has been initiated on the fact under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Misappropriation or embezzlement). The suspect explained his illegal actions by his intention to solve financial problems. The preventive measure selected against the suspect was a subscription on his own recognizance.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.