Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District received operative information that a 63-year-old local was engaged in the procurement, storage and illegal retail sale of alcohol-containing products without an appropriate license. A check confirmed this information.

As a result of search activities in the territory of the suspect’s house, the police, together with officers of the Pavlovsky Division of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnodar Territory, found and seized more than 7 thousand liters of unmarked alcohol products worth in total more than 6 million rubles. It was established that the man had bought and stored counterfeit alcohol for retail sale.

Currently, the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District has opened criminal proceedings against the detainee on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 171.3 and part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and (or) trafficking of ethyl alcohol, alcohol and alcohol-containing products” and "Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information required by the legislation of the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. The applied to them preventive measure is an obligation to appear at the Police. The investigation is underway.