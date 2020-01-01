“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Khimki Urban District, as a result of operational-search measures detained two previously convicted men on suspicion of committing apartment thefts.

According to the available information, the offenders using lock picks opened the front door of the apartment, located in one of the houses on the Vatutin Street, and entered the premises. Having stolen money and a wristwatch, they disappeared.

On this fact the investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

After examining the CCTV camera records, police officers identified and detained the suspects with the assistance of the Rosgvardia. During searches of their places of residence, radio stations, mobile phones, tracking equipment, jewelry, watches, laptops, bank cards, cash, lock picks and other items of evidentiary value in a criminal case were found and seized.

Allegedly, those detained could be involved in six similar unlawful acts, the total damage from which exceeded 9 million rubles.

The court chose in respect of the defendants a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.