Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District revealed and documented facts of storage of a large batch of unmarked alcohol and alcohol-containing products.

As a result of a set of operational measures in the territory of garage cooperatives of the resort city, the police found and seized an assortment of alcohol products of various names in the amount of more than 24 thousand bottles and alcohol-containing liquid with a total volume of 22 thousand liters. According to expert opinion, the value of the withdrawn products excluding unpaid excise tax amounted to over 12 million rubles.

During the investigation, it was found that a 39-year-old local resident illegally stored counterfeit alcohol and ethyl alcohol in six garages, owned by him, for the purpose of further sale.

The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District has instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of crimes under part 6 of Article 171.1 and part 2 of Article 171.3 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, necessary investigative actions and operational measures are being taken to document the citizen’s unlawful activities.