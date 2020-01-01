A local resident who is a subscriber of an Internet service provider contacted the duty-unit of police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk, explaining that his passport data were unlawfully used in the said company.

The police officers established that the applicant had concluded a valid agreement with that Internet provider on the provision of services of access to the Internet, under which a payment had been made. However, in fact the victim did not use those services for a long time and soon found out that unknown persons, illegally using his passport data, terminated the contract on his behalf.

During the implementation of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region established the involvement in that act of the director of a sales office, a local resident born in 1995.

It was established that the suspect had access to information about all subscribers of the company with whom valid contracts were concluded and who had not used the services for a long time. The offender, entering information about the subscribers into the computer program, terminated the service agreements on their behalf with a view to transferring subsequently the funds available on the subscribers' settlement accounts for personal use.

However, the suspect did not succeed in carrying out his plans to the end, thanks to competent and prompt actions of officers of the regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The suspect confessed to the crime. Currently, his involvement in more than 10 facts of unlawful access to computer information has been established. The victims were residents of Smolensk and the Smolensk Region, as well as Moscow, Kaluga and other regions.

Investigators of division No. 1 of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Unlawful access to computer information”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.