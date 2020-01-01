“Inspectors of the Detached Battalion of the Road Patrol Service of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kurgan, detained the offender risking their lives.

The duty-unit received information from citizens that a car was spotted on the Omskaya Street, presumably driven by a drunk driver.

A Road Patrol Service crew arrived to the area indicated in the report and found the described car in one of the central streets of the city. Through a signal-speaking device, police officers demanded to stop. Approaching the car which seemed to have stopped, one of the inspectors opened the driver's door and tried to remove the key from the ignition. At that moment, the driver pressed the gas pedal. The car started moving and, having sharply increased the speed, dragged the policeman along the roadway.

The traffic police continued the pursuit. The driver maneuvered through the streets, endangering the life and health of other road users. After some time, having lost control, he crashed into a tree and was detained by traffic inspectors.

It turned out that the man had got behind the wheel, being deprived of the right to drive a vehicle. Previously, he was repeatedly tried, including for violation of the Rules of the road and operation of vehicles. The suspect refused to undergo a medical examination for the state of intoxication (alcohol, drug or other intoxication). Protocols on administrative offenses were compiled against him under Articles 12.6, 12.7, 12.12, 12.15, 12.25 and 12.26 of the Administrative Procedure Code.

Currently a criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 318 of the RF Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.