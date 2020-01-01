“Five suspects of selling fake five-thousand-ruble banknotes were detained by operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, together with colleagues from Moscow and officers of the regional Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia and with the participation of the Rosgvardia.

The police received reports that when calculating the proceeds, a number of Bank of Russia notes with a face value of 5 thousand rubles with signs of counterfeiting were found in a number of retail outlets in the city of Ryazan. Investigation units of the Ryazan city police divisions instituted several criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by the first part of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police established the car on which the offenders could move and stopped it in the center of Ryazan. The suspects were detained. They were previously convicted residents of neighboring regions, as well as one of the Transcaucasian states. It should be noted that each of them had a knife with him.

Under the skin of the SUV back seat, investigators found 18 counterfeit five-thousand ruble notes, and in the cabin there were alcoholic drinks, sweets, food and a bouquet of flowers, allegedly purchased with counterfeit banknotes.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the organizer of the group. Currently, they are charged with 11 facts of selling fake five-thousand ruble notes, but there is reason to believe that the detainees could be involved in similar unlawful acts in the Moscow Region and Kaluga Region. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.