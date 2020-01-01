Officers of Organized Crime Units of MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region within two hours solved a case of extortion and kidnapping.

Unlawful acts were committed on the evening of February 5. The police received information that near one of the business centers of Irkutsk, unknown people had forcibly put a citizen in a foreign car and fled the scene. After some time, during a complex of operational-search measures, detectives located the vehicle that was moving along one of the streets of the regional center.

In that situation, realizing the threat to human life and health, operatives, with the power support of SOBR fighters of the Rosgvardia, decided to block the movement of the foreign car. As it turned out, the victim was already beaten in the passenger compartment and the kidnappers demanded from him a transfer of 15 million rubles.

During the further operation to neutralize the alleged criminals, the police released the kidnapped Irkutsk citizen, and then brought four suspects to the police division.

Currently, detained natives of Usolye-Sibirskoye aged 24 to 44 years are charged with kidnapping and extortion. The investigating authorities instituted criminal proceedings. The suspects were placed in pre-trial detention center. They are being checked for involvement in other unlawful acts.